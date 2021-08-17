We're Open: Brunch restaurant 'Toast' in Walker's Point

MILWAUKEE — They got it right when they opened Toast in Walker's Point. It's a hip and trendy brunch restaurant, where they combine a smooth vibe along with great food to make your experience matter here.

Joe Sanchez manages Toast. "We're a [19]60s, 70s-themed restaurant. We're a hip and high energy spot. We're moving product in and out and everyone loves our bottomless mimosas with a variety of flavors," said Sanchez.

Art is also big here.

"We have this giant Diana Ross painting on the wall; her Afro was made from records. The first thing they see is her when they step into the building, and they're like 'wow, that's cool.' They take pictures of it. It sets the theme for the restaurant," said Sanchez.

