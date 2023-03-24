We're Open: Brunch restaurant 'Orenda Cafe' offers it all

MILWAUKEE — Orenda Cafe on National Ave. is a brunch restaurant that's an American Cafe with a Mexican flair. Jessica Sobojinski is the general manager.

"We definitely wanted to focus on healthier foods for breakfast and lunch," Jessica said. "We have healthy options and of course, things like s'mores french toast for those who have that sweet tooth."

Orenda is a special place with a nice vibe. Next month they'll be celebrating four years in business.

"Chilaquiles is definitely our number one seller," Jessica shared. "So that's gonna be our house-made tortillas tossed in green or red salsa with eggs on top with your choice of meat. We also have delicious bowls on the menu, our french toast, pancakes, and avocado toast are awesome."

Orenda is located at 3514 W. National Ave. They are open Tuesday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

