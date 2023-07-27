We're Open: Brew City Boxing

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Brew City Boxing in West Allis is a boxing gym that helps kids reach their dreams. Ricky Ruiz owns it.

The biggest star in the gym is 10-year-old Ian Amezqua. He's 33 and 8, and he's ranked number two in the nation.

"I'm known around the world," Ian says. "They probably can see my titles and stuff. I've got a lot of fights and other fighters don't want to take."

ESPN put Ian on the big screen, because of his fast footwork and hand speed. His mom is happy to have a gym in town where her kid can train.

"It's very important we have a very supportive boxing community here," Lillian says. "We started with coach Ricky, and we've followed him around for the last two years. It's a great family here, we love the environment. My son loves coming here."

The man behind it all is Ricky Ruiz. He loves giving back to the kids.

"It's just a passion of mine," Ricky explains. "My son wanted to get into boxing. We started in my garage at first, and my garage got tighter and tighter. So, I opened the gym."

Brew City Boxing is located at 2056 S. 55th St. For more information, call 414-870-3747.

