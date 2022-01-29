We're Open: Bresler Eitel Framing making COVID comeback thanks to the internet

MILWAUKEE — Bresler Eitel Framing Gallery on West Walnut Avenue is one of the best framing shops in the country.

One reason that they’re still successful today is that they changed their business model during the pandemic.

"Back in late summer of 2020, we were at our smallest staff, and slowest sales in years," says owner Cathy Fricano. "So I had to think of something new to do, so we tried online sales for the first time ever, and we’ve doubled our staff and sales."

"So customers can log in online, we have a wide variety of frames, cork boards, mirrors, dry erase boards, all made to the same quality that we do in-house for our local customers. We work with people throughout the country," said Fricano.

