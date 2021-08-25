We're Open: Botanas Mexican restaurant in Walker's Point

MILWAUKEE — At Botanas Restaurant on 5th Street in the heart of Walker's Point, they treat you like family when you walk in the door.

Jaime Gonzalez has owned this authentic Mexican restaurant for the past 21 years.

"We started as a little hole in the wall. The demand started getting crazy, so we had no choice but to keep expanding to where we are right now. It’s spacious inside, with two bars and four separate dinning rooms," said Gonzalez.

Along with a patio out back, the big draw here is their food.

“My food has been in the family more than 50 years. We do have a little bit of tostadas, enchiladas and so on, but we do have a lot of the authentic. We make our mole, made with a special sauce, that’s very popular in Oaxaca. I had a lady from Oaxaca, taught us to make it," said Gonzalez.

