We're Open: Bobby's Bar opens up amid pandemic, gives back to community

Bobby Meuler wasn't going to let a pandemic stop him from reaching a long-time dream of opening up his own bar. Bobby's Bar Great Place Good Times on 147th and Lisbon Road in Brookfield just opened up this past August.

"I've been wanting to open a bar since 1980," Bobby says. "So, regardless of the timing of it, I had been talking to the previous ownerwell before the pandemic started, we continued those conversations and decided to just go ahead with it."

After 37 years in the corporate sales world, Bobby opened his first restaurant, where he gives five percent of his profits every day to a children's charity.

"Part of my business plan, that was sitting on my desk at home for 30 years was to give back," Bobby says.





