We're Open: Blue Star Cafe serves East African cuisine on Milwaukee's east side

MILWAUKEE — Blue Star Cafe on Milwaukee's east side serves East African cuisine.

The restaurant opened in September 2012. Abdirizak Aden and his wife Alia Muhyadin own it together.

"We met in Somalia," Abdirizak says. "When we came here to Milwaukee, I was driving a cab at the time and she was working at the Jewish home. Alia wanted her own business and she's passionate about cooking. We put in everything we had. Every cent, every donation, and every loan we could get and now we are a very successful business."

Alia explains how busy they were when they first opened.

"It was so busy the first time," Alia beams. "I put the sign in the window and everybody was like, 'what day are you open?'"

Abdirizak explains that goat ist he staple of Somalian.

"They eat a lot of goat here," he says. "They hit it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The sambusas is a pastry that is filled with either chicken or beef, and we have one for the vegetarians with spinach and mixed vegetables."

The month of February means a lot to Abdirizak and his wife.

"I'm from Africa," Abdirizak says. "The Black native Americans paved the way for me to come here. They put a lot of sacrifices for me to come here, so I thank them."

Blue Star Cafe is located at 1619 N. Farwell Ave. They are open Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

