We're Open: Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria offers global flavors influenced by Latin America

MILWAUKEE — On the corner of Water and Buffalo in the Third Ward, you'll find Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria.

They are a street inspired restaurant, which is known for their food and Tequila.

TMJ4 Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria offers global flavors influenced by Latin America

"We are global street food restaurant," says general manager April Wirth. "Our menu carries a variety of food from different countries heavenly influenced by Latin America, but there's also food from Asia and America of course”

Wirth said the restaurant offers a spot for any plans you might have.

" I think our impact in the community is that we’re a place where people can gather and have a good time," says Wirth. "We're a super chill restaurant, whether you’re coming in for lunch, out for a little get away from work, out (for) date night.”

TMJ4 Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria offers global flavors influenced by Latin America

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria is open Sundays through Thursdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

See more by clicking here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip