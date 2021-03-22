We're Open: Blooming Lotus Bakery bakes with high-quality ingredients

Blooming Lotus Bakery at 2215 E North Avenue is one of the healthiest bakeries you'll find in the country, according to owners Susan Goulet, and her partner Lars Schloemer.

Lars likes to test his customers on their quality.

"I put people to task on this one," he says. "We believe that we're the only bakery on the planet doing it the way we're doing it. I've had a lot of people check and come back to me, and they are good customers and say I think your right, we can't find anyone in Europe, Asia, we can find anyone baking the way you're baking here."

It's what they put inside the goodies that set them apart from all of the rest.

"It's really one of a kind, bakery partly because of the ingredients. We're grain-free, we're vegan, and the other thing is that makes it so special is that we really try to cater to our customers," said Goulet. "So, we've got a lot of customers with different needs people who want to be super healthy, they're looking for high protein, high fiber products."

The main ingredients inside of the bakery's signature doughnuts are almond flour and coconut milk. Lars says they're in high demand.

"We only make them two days a week, Thursdays, we make a lighter batch, but on Saturdays, we make more, and every week we're generally sold out by 10 to 10:30 in the morning, they'll be a line out the door at opening time, with people waiting to get in and get them because they know how fast they go."

In their case, you'll find cookies, scones, muffins, but their top sellers are their cinnamon rolls and cashew swirls.

Susan says, "We try to offer a range of possibilities, we've got all kinds of things lovely and chocolate and rich and delicious and we also have things that are more fruit-based like a fresh lemon bar we have a fresh strawberry rhubarb pie."

