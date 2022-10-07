We're Open: Bert's Bar and Grill is a neighborhood favorite in St. Francis

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — Bert's Bar and Grill in St. Francis is the like the "Cheers" of the neighborhood. Paul Frenn and his wife Jennifer own it together.

"Eleven years ago my wife and I purchased this piece of real estate," says Paul Frenn. "It was a neighborhood bar that wasn't very popular. We put in a front patio and we cleaned the place up because we felt that St. Francis was an up-and-coming community."

The couple opened up Bert's in 2011. They've created a family atmosphere here.

"For years we started out having Taco Tuesdays," Jennifer said. "We have Wing Night on Wednesday where the wings are 50 cents."

Their customers love the food.

"Our fish fry is served six days a week," Paul explains. "Jenny and Val bread the fish in house. They do a great job in the kitchen. Our burgers, Reubens are very good, and are Cubans are second to none."

Bert's Bar and Grill is located at 3907 S. Lake Dr. They are open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

