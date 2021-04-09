We're Open: Belle Fiori is a premier flower studio

MILWAUKEE — Belle Fiori flower shop is a premier flower studio that caters to all of its customers.

Emily Neubauer who owns it now has been working here for the past two decades, and she likes the history of her place.

"So Belle Fiori is a great Eastside story started by a local Milwaukee gentleman. I had the opportunity early in my career to become the manager, so I managed Belle Fiori in the early 2000s and in 2004, and I had the opportunity to buy it."

The company's growth over the years has been huge under Emily's leadership; The Bucks and Brewers are clients, and so is the everyday shopper, who wants to experience their elite customer service.

"Belle Fiori loosely translates into 'beautiful flowers,'" Emily says. "I understand it's grammatically incorrect to my Italian friends, but that's what we aimed to provide every time. We don't have any minimums here. It's beautiful flowers for every occasion, if you need one stem of flowers our you need a whole party worth of flowers, we're here for you, so come in and get what you need and where going to share beautiful flowers every time."

They put their customers first here; they deliver to the entire Metro Milwaukee area and the customer support has been amazing, Emily says.

"So, May of 2020 I had a bride and groom who had to postpone their wedding they were planning a 2021 wedding. They called and said 'We want to buy Mother's Day flowers from you so that you will be in business when our wedding comes, were taking care of all of our vendors because we want to work with you. We don't want to work with somebody else, we don't want to start over. So, we're going to take care of you,' and that meant so much to me."

