We're Open: Barnacle Bud's in Bay View celebrates 30 years of business

Barnacle Bud's on 1955 S. Hilbert Street in Bay View is celebrating 30 years of business.
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 17:25:23-04

BAY VIEW, Wis. — Barnacle Bud's on 1955 S. Hilbert Street in Bay View is celebrating 30 years of business.

"It's always been called Barnacle Bud's," owner Gene Mckiernan says. "When we first started out, we had few tables out front. I used to cook and tend bar and my wife was the wait staff."

Gene was ahead of time when he decided to buy this riverfront bar back in 1992.

"A lot of our customers are kinda like family," general manager Yvonne Walton beams. "It's not just the staff is family, it's the repeat customers that are family. They get here, grab a drink, and walk around and it's like they're just transported to a different place. The kitchen is very important. They are rock stars for the amount of food that they push out of that tiny kitchen and the masses that we serve."

Barnacle Bud's is open Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

