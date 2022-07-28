We're Open: Baker expands operations into thriving business 'Confectionately Yours'

Confectionately Yours is a bakery that's been in business for four years at Sherman Phoenix. Their concept came from a home kitchen.

"It started as a home business," says owner Adija Greer-Smith. "I went out to different events and vendors and started to get my name out in the community. Our business was known as Greers Gourmet Goodies, which my mom and my sisters worked with me closely during that time when we birthed the idea."

Adiga worked hard over the the years to get her name out there. During Covid she gave away more that 20,000 cookies to different businesses in town.

"I tell people all the time that we specialize in everything sweet," Adiga beams. "We can do just about everything from just a really good cookie to cheese cakes to gourmet cinnamon rolls, cobblers, pies and even wedding cakes."

Things are going so well for Confectionately Yours. They are set to open up their second location on MLK Drive in a few weeks.

"We have a lot of corporate partners," Adiga explains. "From the the Milwaukee Bucks to the Green Bay Packers, the Fiserv family, American Family Insurance, the list goes on and on."

Confectionately Yours is located inside Sherman Phoenix at 3536 W. Fond Du lac Ave. in Milwaukee. They are open 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

https://confectionatelyyoursggg.com/

