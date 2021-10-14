We're Open: Authentic Mexican cuisine at Cielito Lindo in Walker's Point

MILWAUKEE — Cielito Lindo in Walker's Point is known for some of the best authentic Mexican food in the city.

"My dad and my uncle started this restaurant 25 years ago," says Cesar Lopez, who is the general manger. "They saw the place and it had a for rent sign out front. So they just rented it out and started a family business.”

"We do a lot of molcajetes. That's our popular dish, the chimichangas, the tacos, the fajitas, that's what sells the most. But we do a lot of traditional dishes as well," said Lopez.

