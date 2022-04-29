We're Open: Atwood Hwy BBQ brings a taste of Tennessee to south Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — In south Milwaukee, you're gonna find Atwood Hwy BBQ. Their concept for this barbecue company came from Milan, Tennessee.

"Atwood Highway is where our family property is in Tennessee, so everything that I do and everything that I've ever done, has come from Atwood Highway," owner Donteah Morehouse explains. "That's where my mother was born and that's where everything started. I tried to create and recreate the same environment there as we have here."

And that's what Morehouse and his wife Nicole of 15 years did.

They brought Tennessee style barbecue - smoking meats with hickory or oakwood with a dry rub - to south Milwaukee.

All the meat that you eat comes from a gigantic smoker in the back. Morehouse had to cut into the walls just to get it into the joint. They just opened up in March and lines have been out the door.

"It's been amazing," Morehouse says. "My smoker in the back holds 500 pounds of meat at one time and we've been going through two drops a day, so that's like almost a thousand pounds.

Morehouse says the response has been great with south Milwaukee opening their arms to them.

"My pulled pork is awesome," Morehouse beamed. "We do pork shoulders. We really came out with pulled pork first, my pulled beef is a whole beef shoulder. I don't mess around with that. We smoke that for 12 to 18 hours. My ribs, my rib tips, I've got pork belly bites, I've got burnt ends. I just started getting more because I've been selling out of those."

Atwood Hwy BBQ is located at 925 Madison Ave. They are open Monday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

