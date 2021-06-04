We're Open: Antigua in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — Antigua in West Allis is a Latin-inspired restaurant that's been in business for 15 years. They feature food from Latin America and Spain.

Citlali Mendieta-Ramos owns the restaurant with her husband Nico.

"Our idea when we opened was to showcase the Latin community to the city of Milwaukee, which goes beyond the Mexican and Puerto Rican food. So our dishes are inspired by all of the Latin countries, and our friends and family that are very multicultural," said Mendieta-Ramos.

They have a lot of incredible dishes on their menu, and the hottest item is the Spanish Paella.

"We were doing the Spanish Paella. Every Paella is made to order and it takes about 30 to 40 minutes. People wait because they are familiar with the flavor, and they know it's going to be good," said Nico.

