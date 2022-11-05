We're Open: Alderaan Coffee on Water Street does everything in-house

Alderaan Coffee shop on Water Street does everything in-house.

David Neumann opened up his popular store back in September of 2014.

"I Just focus on the quality of the coffee," David says. "We roast our own beans and we take the time to make sure it's done right. We also make our own syrup here. People love our fresh almond milk."

David opened up his coffee shop with a vision of making his coffee stand out.

"Our house drip is really popular. We sell a ton of it," David beams. "We brew it the same way every day. We also make fantastic lattes."

The drink that really made Alderaan popular is their rocket fuel drink.

"We started making them during the summer," David explains. "We thought it was just gonna be just a summer drink. It became so popular, we decided to make it year around."

Alderaan Coffee is located at 1560 N. Water St. in Milwaukee. They are open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. They offer walk-ins and online orders for pick-up. For more information, visit their website.

