MILWAUKEE — Access Boutique on Broadway Street in Milwaukee's Third Ward is a women's accessory store that's been in business for the past 12 years.

"We pride ourselves on customer service," says owner Jeanette Dvorak. "We always give the customer time to shop, because I feel like all women know how to shop. Sometimes you shop to pass time and sometimes you shop because you have a need."

Jeanette has been in the fashion and accessory business for over 40 years, so she understands the challenges.

"The years that I've been in retail, online shopping is what has made it the most challenging," Jeanette says. "As a brick and mortar store, you're paying rent, and you're depending on traffic to come in rather than a click or a search engine to look for what you're shopping for."

"I think they have a big variety of stuff," customer Tali Grubor beams. "It's not like they have just a limited amount. They have bags, sunglasses, they just have everything here."

Access Boutique keeps up with all of the fashion trends.

"Well, it always changes. The want and need always changes," Jeanette says. "So honestly from necklaces to earrings to bracelets to scarfs to hats to purses, just a variety of things."

