We're Open: 12 years of Italian dishes at 'Centro Cafe'

MILWAUKEE — Centro Cafe is an Italian restaurant on Center Street that has been successful in the community for years, because of their delicious dishes.

“We've been here for 12 years now in the heart of Riverwest," says general manger Chris Botts. "We started out small (with) only this downstairs area, but we’ve expanded through out the years to make this a cool place to hang out.”

Botts says they do a Marsala Scallop Risotta that people could die for.

"People love the scallops and our Risotto together," he said. "My favorite dish is the Gnudi. We make our ricotta dumplings in house with a little truffle oil and mushrooms."

Centro Cafe is located at 808 E. Center Street and is open Monday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, click here or call 414-455-3751.

