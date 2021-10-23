Specialty day spa helps keep Milwaukee residents relaxed

MILWAUKEE — Urbaine Oasis spa is right in the heart of the city, but you feel like you're at a relaxation resort.

Urbaine Oasis Spa Boutique, in the Third Ward, is a specialty day spa that offers a lot to both men and women.

"My clients definitely enjoy their facials and their Body Waxing Services," says owner Dana McIntosh.

"I know a lot of brides like to rent the space to have a bachelorette party, or a bridal shower, to do spa services"

Dana is a an international licensed beauty therapist and said she hopes her facility can lower stress levels for those who visit.

"We have a lot people that are under stress that come here," she said. "If someone has a skin condition, I'm going to tell them about it, but I also educate them to help them understand what I'm seeing."

