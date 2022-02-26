Junior's Smoked BBQ serving up classics in the Sherman Phoenix

MILWAUKEE — Inside the Sherman Phoenix you’ll find Junior's Smoked BBQ. Kevin Junior runs it with his wife Allison.

"We do traditional barbecue like everyone else," Kevin says. "We have brisket, pulled pork, and something new in our turkey ribs, which people really like.”

"We also have vegan and vegetarian options," Kevin says. "We try to give our customers a healthy side of barbecue. We do not use charcoal, we use straight wood, the one thing that a lot of barbecue places don’t do.”

