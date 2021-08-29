Expand your wine collection at Scott Wine Merchants

SHOREWOOD — Here on Oakland Avenue, in Shorewood, you'll find a cool cozy place called Scout Wine Merchants. They have a wine selection that will blow your mind.

Luka Laga owns it and said his place resembels a part of his childhood.

"At the base of it, it's like a Brooklyn Bodega from my childhood," Luga said. "In my head is the image of the little corner store shop where my grandfather would take us when I was there for the summer."

Their wine selection is from all over the world.

"We wanted people to be more adventurous," says general manager Jake Hansen. "And [to] explore things that they wouldn't typically do. We'll have your typical wines, we also have the other options to push people towards more adventurous and just out of the typical wine wheelhouse that people get stuck in."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip