Esports gaming growing fast in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The world of Esports gaming is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

It's so big globally, the Milwaukee Bucks have a gaming facility where the team plays and practices.

Patrick Glogovsky manages the team that won the Championship last year.

"On a typical day, we have a scrimmage where we play against another pro team for about two hours," Patrick says. "Then we play another pro team for two hours. So we practice from one to seven. Then we have film from seven to nine at night."

The Bucks jumped on board with their own team due to the popularity of the game with fans.

"The NBA formed the 2K league because they wanted to compete with the NFL and MLB," Patrick beams. "All of these professional sports leagues create games and Esports leagues because new fans buy into it."

Wisconsin has a lot of opportunities for young kids that want to be a part of Esports. Brandon Tschacher is the Milwaukee Esports Alliance founder.

"If kids want to get to this level, there's good news," Brandon explains. "There are leagues they can play in. We've got a really verging high-school scene in Wisconsin. There are 28 colleges in the state right now that have a program for Esports. The Esports experience is lived and cultivated at the lower levels, not only for kids but also for adults."

