Central Standard Craft Distillery set to officially open in Milwaukee this summer

MILWAUKEE — After being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Standard Craft Distillery is set to have its grand opening in downtown Milwaukee this summer.

Co-Founders Evan Hughes and Pat McQuillan said in a release Wednesday that they hope to officially open the distillery on July 22, at the location's address at 320 E. Clybourn St.

The three-story, 11,700-square-foot building is set to be renovated into the distillery's new home. The owners say it will feature of a tasting room, tour operation, restaurant, roof-top patio and private-events space - as well as third-floor office space for future tenants.

The distillery will also house a 100-gallon pot still, that will produce the spirits served and sold on-site.

“We’re unveiling our interior designs today and we’ve already booked our first corporate event and wedding,” Hughes said in the statement. “Please mark July 22 on your calendar and plan to join us as we raise a glass to everything in Milwaukee becoming a bit closer to normal.”

The multi-million-dollar renovation will bring cream-city brick and wood columns, beams and joists, all to celebrate the historic character of the building, built in 1874.

Central Standard Craft Distillery focuses on small-batch "craft" distilled spirits, including bourbon, whiskey and vodka.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip