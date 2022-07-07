Brother sister duo operates gourmet 'Lush Popcorn' shop inside Sherman Phoenix

MILWAUKEE — Lush Popcorn is a gourmet popcorn shop and one of the first vendors that opened inside the Sherman Phoenix in 2018.

Marcia Taylor owns the store with her brother Marc.

"I used to make popcorn at home and take it to work for potlucks," Marcia says. "One of my coworkers said you need to sell this."

The brother and sister team are already working on their second location, which will open up this year. Their customers love their flavor-infused popcorn.

"It was delicious," Michelle Vandeyacht says. "We had the Maple Bourbon. It was really good. It wasn't super sugary like kettle corn usually is, it was perfect."

"The Milwaukee Mix is our number one seller," Marcia beams. "I think the mixes are the most popular, because you get the caramel and the cheese with some chipotle (or) butter."

Lush Popcorn is located at 3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave. in Milwaukee. They are open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

