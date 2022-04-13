A Taste of Lindsay Heights offers healthy carry-out alternative

On West North Ave. in Milwaukee you’ll find Taste Of Lindsay Heights, a healthy carry-out cafe that’s only been in business for six months.

“So, we serve fresh juices that are made intentionally to help health issues in our community," says manager Chandra Ellis. "We serve items that are made from local entrepreneurs.”

Eight entrepreneurs of color, all linked together, are working to provide the neighborhood with fresh, healthy food to go.

Customers like Angel Lathan love it here.

“It’s amazing," she says. "This area is usually a desert when it comes to great organic food, bringing this here is what the community has always dreamed of.”

Chandra Ellis is the general manager of A Taste of Lindsay Heights. She also runs her personal business, GLDN HNY Co. It's vital to her to promote wellness in the inner-city - serving things like spring rolls, fruits, lemonade, probiotic ginger shots, potato salad and more.

A shop filled with entrepreneurs, each with their own stories to tell. Imani Raiyne Moore runs creative fruits. her passion for fruit carving is not only her business, it is also a craft that keeps her close to her late mother.

