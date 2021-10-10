Watch
A little something for everyone at Sweetly Baked

A CBD-infused bakery recently opened in Milwaukee and is serving a variety of sweet treats to locals.
Posted at 9:39 PM, Oct 09, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Sweetly Baked Bakery at 770 North Jefferson Street, in the lower is owned is is owned by Amanda Buhrman.

"I'm trying to re-think a traditional model," Buhrman said. "I want people to be accessible to the products that I have online 24/7."

Buhrman said her treats are unlike those you find in a traditional bakery or grocery store.

"The great benefit of this shared kitchen is that there's pick up window that I can use once a week," she said. "So my bakery is a CBD-infused bakery and the products include CBD as well as Delta 8."

Buhrman added that her bakery mainly offers premium treats.

"We try to make a higher end product like French Macaron's and hand-made chocolate's turtle's made from scratch," she said.

