Political Panel: Going over the 2018 primary election results

The match ups are set for November.

Republican Scott Walker and Democrat Tony Evers will go head to head in the governor's race.

The Republican incumbent is seeking a third term, but it's Walker's 4th election in eight years after surviving a recall.

His Democratic challenger has won three state wide races for State Superintendent.

In the US Senate race it will be two female candidates, a first in Wisconsin for that race.

TODAY'S TMJ4 talked with Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki, Founder of Zepecki Communications and Robin Moore, President of the Wisconsin Federation of Republican Women about both big races.