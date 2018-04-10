Ask the Expert: Best toys for dogs

Cloudy
Angela Speed of the Wisconsin Humane Society shares some tips on picking out the best toys for your dog.
As the temperatures start to rise and pets are getting more active, it's a great time to start shopping for dog toys.
Angela Speed with the Wisconsin Humane Society was on Live at 4 Tuesday to share some tips to consider when picking out toys for your pup.