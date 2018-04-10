Milwaukee and Madison both named in top 100 places to live

Milwaukee and Madison are both among the best 100 places to live in a report by U.S. News. Madison claimed 16th place on the list and Milwaukee came in 70th.

Milwaukee was chosen due to its architecture, relatively low cost of living and exciting, new development. The report states Milwaukee has, "[A] bustling nightlife, award-winning restaurants, lakefront museums and a thriving music and arts scene." They also mention Summerfest as a draw to the city!

Madison's high-tech businesses and academic institutions, fine dining and job market pushed it to the top 20. U.S. News calls it, "a hotbed of the health care, information technology and manufacturing industries," that continues to entertain and provide for its newer workforce.

The report analyzed 125 metro areas in the country based on quality of life, job market, value of living and desire to live there. U.S. News gathered the data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Labor and other internal sources.

Austin, Texas was listed as the best place to live in the country. Colorado Springs and Denver, Colorado, respectively, filled out the other top three spots. The Midwest's Des Moines, Iowa was listed fourth.