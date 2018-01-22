414ward: Closing Lincoln Hills starts bipartisan plan

Both sides want a better plan for troubled youth

10:30 AM, Jan 22, 2018

The new plan admits that we need to do something different.

MILWAUKEE -- Governor Walker wants to spend $80 million to close the Lincoln Hills teen prison and move the youth to five smaller regional facilities.

Democratic State Senator Lena Taylor has advocated for change and Republican Senator Alberta Darling co-chairs a powerful finance committee that can make or break this plan.

They joined on us “414ward” to discuss this issue further.

