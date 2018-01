Two Brown Deer Middle School students arrested for making threat on social media to harm students

BROWN DEER -- Two 13-year-old Brown Deer Middle School students were arrested Sunday for making threats on social media to harm students at their school.

Brown Deer Police say they received a call from a parent and the school’s Principal Sunday morning about the social media posting -- which included a threat harm students at the school on Monday.

Police were able to locate the teens and after investigating determined the threat was not credible.

Brown Deer Police say they will have an officer at the school on Monday to ease concerns of parents and students who attend the school.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and charges against the teens are pending.