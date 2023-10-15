Officer involved shooting in Fond du Lac leaves one dead, police dog injured

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fond du Lac.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department and deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance involving weapons on the 500 block of Drury Place at around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man inside a vehicle, and gunfire was exchanged between a sheriff's deputy and the subject.

The subject sustained injuries and received first aid, but was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

A police dog was shot and seriously wounded during the incident, and it is currently receiving critical care at a veterinarian hospital.

Lori Malzhan, who lives down the street, said she heard some of the incident.

"I had just gotten up from sleeping the night, and I heard gunshots," Malzhan said. "And it was pretty scary. Um, I got up and I talked to my, see my husband, and I said, 'I think I just heard gunshots' and he goes, 'No, you didn't, no.' Then I'm like, 'yeah,' and then also we heard all these sirens coming towards the house and, and then this all came about."

Police said the sheriff's deputy, who was equipped with both body-worn and squad cameras, has been placed on administrative leave following agency policy.

"We've lived here for 20 some years and never thought anything would happen around this neighborhood," Malzhan said. "This is a pretty safe neighborhood. And so it's pretty scary, but hopefully everybody's okay and we're all safe and and, you know, it's just it's hard to believe in Fond du Lac right now."

The DCI is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All law enforcement personnel involved in the incident are fully cooperating with the DCI during the ongoing investigation, according to the DOJ.

Once the investigation concludes, the DCI will review all evidence and determine the facts of the incident, subsequently turning over investigative reports to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney.