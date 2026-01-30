Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsNational News

Actions

Catherine O'Hara, 'Home Alone' and 'Schitt's Creek' actress, dead at 71

O'Hara got her start in the 70s as a sketch comedy artist, which she parlayed into a successful career as a TV and film actress.
77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Catherine O'Hara arrives at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Posted
and last updated

Canadian actress Catherine O’Hara, who entertained audiences for decades on television and in film, has died at 71, according to TMZ and Variety. No cause of death has been announced.

O’Hara rose to prominence in the 1970s with Toronto’s Second City comedy troupe before becoming a founding cast member of SCTV, earning an Emmy Award for writing.

She went on to star in several Tim Burton projects, including Beetlejuice and voicing Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas.

RELATED STORY | Chicago-area house from 'Home Alone' is back on the market

In the early 1990s, O’Hara became widely known as Kate McCallister, the mother in Home Alone and its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

She enjoyed a major career resurgence from 2015 to 2020, playing Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, a role that earned her Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Her contributions to entertainment and Canadian culture were recognized with her appointment as an Officer of the Order of Canada.

RELATED STORY | Macaulay Culkin gets emotional during Hollywood Walk of Fame speech

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA[13].jpg