Beloved Virginia actor Adam Turck fatally shot when he stopped to help a stranger

Adam Turck was fatally wounded Saturday morning when he stopped to help a stranger involved in a domestic dispute in Richmond, according to a combination of accounts from friends, witnesses, and police.

Turck was shot by one of the people involved in the dispute. That person later shot themselves.

"Adam will be 35 years old when he passes in the next few days, after donating his organs to help save the lives of others. That’s what heroes do—they save the lives of others," Turck's loved ones wrote in a statement sent to the Scripps News Group. "Adam put his life on the line to protect someone in need, and we will forever remember him for this sacrifice. Although we cannot go into details on the events of this past Saturday due to the nature of the event, we were told that if Adam had not been there, the person he intervened to help would not be with us today."

Turck was called a "gifted actor, passionate activist, and beloved member of our community" in a Virginia Repertory Theatre social media post.

"Adam was a light, both on stage and in every space he entered," the post read. "His artistry, integrity, and fierce compassion touched so many of us. This is a profound loss we share as a community. Everyone at Virginia Repertory Theatre sends their love to Adam’s family, his close friends, and all who had the privilege of sharing space, stage, and story with him. Richmond’s lights are dimmer today, but his legacy will burn brightly in us all. Rest in power, Adam. You will be deeply missed."

A Pennsylvania native, Turck had lived and worked in Richmond for a decade.

He was named the local Best Actor in a Play in 2018 for his role in “Hand to God." He most recently performed in Cadence Theatre’s production of “Smoke” and was preparing to play the title role in “Dracula: A Comedy of Horrors” at Richmond Triangle Players.

In addition to his acting career, Turck was a trainer at Tequila & Deadlifts gym in Richmond.

"Tragedy doesn’t feel like a big enough word. Shattered. The fabric of our world torn apart. The heartbeat of our gym has been ripped from our chest. This loss is unfathomable. It’s like trying to breathe with a punctured lung," a Tequila & Deadlifts social media post read. "His love had no boundaries or limits, and he’d fight to the death for his friends."

"Every single person who meets him, you can be his friend. He is one of the most energetic, kind people I have ever met," CJ Bergin, a friend of Turck's, said.

Bergin has known Turck since 2019.

"The thing about Adam, everything he did in life, he did to the absolute fullest that man went from dawn till dusk, doing something," Bergin said.

What Happened to Adam?

Richmond police confirmed the following information about the situation, without mentioning any names of those involved.

"On Saturday at approximately 10:17 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of East Grace Street for a domestic call. An officer arrived and found two adult males, down and unresponsive, both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with injuries that remain life-threatening," a Richmond police spokesperson said. "Detectives responded and have determined a male, 19, was in a confrontation with a known adult female on the sidewalk in front of an apartment building. This argument generated 911 calls for a violent domestic situation. The other male, 35, was passing the confrontation while walking his dog and attempted to intervene in the dispute. The 19-year-old male produced a firearm from his backpack and shot the man and then shot himself."

A witness said they saw the domestic dispute unfold on the street.

"A random bystander [Turck] walking his dog tried to intervene and help her; that’s when it started escalating between them," the witness said. "The guy shot the bystander...and then shot himself."

“This is a tragic story of gun violence against a person who was simply trying to de-escalate a disturbing argument,” Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said. “This is a heartbreaking reminder that we must, as a community, continue to combat gun violence in our society.”

As the police investigation continues, Turck's friends, family, and loved ones want to make sure the community knows about the impact he made on this world and the hole his absence will leave behind.

"There will need to be further testing done to determine which of his organs will be viable and to prepare recipients to accept his donations. We hope that those lives he saves will know that they will hold the soul of a hero within them," the statement from loved ones continued. "Once we know dates for certain, we will inform the community at large when and how they can honor him. Until then, hold him in your hearts and hold your loved ones in your arms."

"Superman at the end of the day is a firefighter. Superman is someone who comes in and helps people. He worries about everything else, later, someone who steps in to make sure that everyone is okay. And that was Adam," Bergin said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond police at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

