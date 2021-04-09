Volcano on Caribbean island of St. Vincent violently erupts, evacuations ordered

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An explosive eruption has rocked La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent.

The eruption followed mandatory evacuation orders from the local government.

The director of the University of the West Indies Seismic Center says the ash column rose as high as 6 miles.

The island’s emergency management office on Thursday ordered evacuations.

People are to be put aboard cruise ships and head for nearby islands or shelters elsewhere in St. Vincent.