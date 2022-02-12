Watch
Biden, Putin to hold high-stakes phone call as fears of Russian invasion of Ukraine mount

US plans to evacuate embassy in Kyiv
Andreea Alexandru/AP
US Navy fighter jets fly during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase, near the Black Sea port city of Constanta, eastern Romania, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Stoltenberg paid an official visit to Romania on Friday, where he joined the country's president Klaus Iohannis at a military airbase that will host some of the 1,000 U.S. troops deployed to the country as the alliance bolsters its forces on the eastern flank as tensions soar between Russia and Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Posted at 7:35 AM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 08:35:40-05

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden plan to hold a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday as tensions over a possibly imminent invasion of Ukraine escalate sharply.

The call comes hours after news broke that the U.S. plans to evacuate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Before talking to Biden, Putin is to have another call with French President Emmanuel Macron, who met with him in Moscow earlier in the week to try to resolve the crisis.

Russia has massed troops near the Ukraine border and has sent troops to exercises in neighboring Belarus but denies that it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

On Friday, White House officials said they believe that Russia has amassed enough troops on the Ukrainian border to conduct large-scale military operations at "any time."

Previously, analysts believed that Russia would wait to conduct any military action until after the Winter Olympic Games end next week as a gesture of goodwill to host China. But officials say that it's possible an invasion could occur in the days ahead.

The Pentagon has ordered an additional 3,000 U.S. troops to Poland to reassure allies.

