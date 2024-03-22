Women's History Month: 'The Business of Women Supporting Women'

MILWAUKEE — "For the past 13 years, JohnRae' Stowers, also known as JazzyRae' of JazzyRae' Jewels and Accessories, has been providing jewelry, fashion, and friendship to women in Milwaukee."

She will take part in Jammin' 98.3's Women's Expo "The Gathering" on Saturday, March 23 at Potawatomi Casino Hotel.

"JazzyRae' is known as being the woman's sanctuary. Not only do they come for like the clothes and the accessories, but they come to just release," said JazzyRae'. She started out selling jewelry in the basement of her home and has since grown into this boutique in Milwaukee's Washington Park neighborhood.

TMJ4 News JohnRae’ (a.k.a JazzyRae') Stowers, Owner.





"I just remember saying like, Okay, I need something bigger because we're talking, we're laughing, we're connecting," she said.

That's exactly what was happening when TMJ4's Andrea Williams recently stopped by the store, running into some of JazzyRae's longtime customers like Kanika Burks.

"I've been shopping with JohnRae' since she was in the basement of her home. So, I've been with her all these years and have always loved the pieces that I can get whether it's jewelry or attire, whatever she has, I'm willing to come in, sit down fellowship, and spend some dollars," said Burks.

TMJ4 News Kanika Burks, customer.

One important customer JazzyRae' doesn't want to forget is the plus-size woman.

"It's all about the curvy girl. It's so important because we need trendy fashions as well you know everything doesn't have to be stretched and oversized or you know wide here, wide there. We want our clothes to fit nicely as well," said JazzyRae'.

Customer Sherry Simmons agrees.

"I know that it's going to be good quality and that's one thing we can't take for granted I know the prices are going to be affordable and I know for sure that it's going to be cute," said Simmons.

TMJ4 News Sherry Simmons, customer.

Jazzy Rae's imprint on the community goes beyond fashion. For eight years she's been connecting women with other women through events like her Divas Brunch.

"So, the Divas Brunch for me is really in honor of my mom, the late Pastor Patria A. Diggs-Scott. The Divas Brunch was birthed through my healing when my mom passed away," said JazzyRae'.

JohnRae' lost her mom to pancreatic cancer. That prompted her to create a walk to help raise awareness for others. Her close relationship with her mom also led to the creation of the JazzyRae' Legacy Foundation. "I wanted to make sure I held true to helping the community. I'm helping students with scholarships and just helping women connect," she said.

This Saturday, women will be connecting at Jammin' 98.3's Women's Expo "The Gathering" where JazzyRae's fashions will be on display during a special fashion show. "The Gathering is so much fun and the models have so much fun preparing for the Gathering. BUTT 10:36:54-10:36:58 It's just a great time...high energy, we love it!

Whether in the store or out in the community, JazzyRae' Jewels and Accessories aims to please.

Her customer Tamara Franken appreciates all that JazzyRae' brings, "When you look good, you feel good, and that carries out beyond the doors of the store!

TMJ4 News Tamara Franken, customer.

For more information about the 'The Gathering,' clickhere.

