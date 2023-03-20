Kohl's and Alverno College empower women through the Kohl's Scholars Program

MILWAUKEE — For more than 130 years, Alverno College has been equipping students, primarily women, with in-demand skills to achieve personal and professional distinction.

During this Women's History Month, Alverno has teamed up with Kohl's for the Kohl's Scholars Program. According to Kohl's, the program is a $25,000 commitment that awards a $5,000 scholarship to five Alverno students for the school year.

Alverno is one of the state's most diverse and inclusive schools for women and the two are working together to help women forge their own pathways. Kohl's was recognized last year as one of Seramount's 2022 top companies for executive women for the fourth time. Seramount works to support and advance women in the workplace.

Inspiring students is just part of the Alverno mission as they are proud to embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Mariana Lopez-Mireles has been named as one of Kohl's 22-23 Kohl's Scholars. It has allowed her to gain valuable, real-world experience, both academically and professionally.

"When I came to Alverno, I looked at the curriculum, it was just really nice and interesting to me and I feel like it was something that I could see myself do in the future and just be happy with," said Lopez-Mireles.

Mariana is a first-generation college student at Alverno College in her sophomore year. She was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from Kohl's.

Shanan Lesselyoung is the Senior Vice-President of Human Resources at Kohl's.

"Kohl's is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. We're committed to the community where we live and work in and we're committed to our hometown. And so Alverno's a great college, we love the students here, and it just matches with what Kohl's is looking to do," said Lesselyoung.

Cheryl Moore, PhD serves as the Executive Director of Career Development at Alverno.

"It's not just about the financial part, but the full investment into these scholars. Tell us about your journey, tell us about the challenges, the opportunities. What makes magic in your life?" said Moore.

As a business major, Mariana has been able to learn from other successful women within Kohl's corporation. They've taken a tour, had a photo shoot, and even experienced day-to-day operations.

"It gives a lot of perspective on how far women can go, just because I know Kohl's especially has that really woman leadership that is strong which also relates to Alverno, funny enough", said Lopez-Mireles.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer the financial support to the students, but also the experiential component," said Lesselyoung.

Cheryl Moore agrees, "The partnership brings all of that together for not only a meaningful experience but lifelong connections and networks."

The Kohl's Scholars Program gives Mariana the insight she needs as she aspires to enter the world of business, as she was also inspired by her parents.

"My mom and my dad are kind of in the business world. My dad has his own business, but my mom was also an accountant in Mexico. So, he inspired me, she also inspired me," said Lopez-Mireles.

