Women making an impact at Wisconsin State Patrol

WAUKESHA, Wis. — In 1975, the Wisconsin State Patrol made history by hiring its first female troopers. The law enforcement industry was vastly different back then, from the technology used to the uniforms that were specifically designed for men. However, it was the women who worked for the State Patrol in the 1970s and 1980s who paved the way for women in law enforcement today.

One of those women, Varla Bishop, worked for the State Patrol in the 1980s. Bishop started as a motor vehicle inspector and then became a trooper just months later. She would eventually become one of the early women to reach a leadership role, in the Southeast Region.

"I love working in Waukesha. I love being the commander there. I had a great start - I have fond memories," said Bishop.

However, things were much different for women in law enforcement back then. Bishop said what changed the most over the years was technology.

"When I was a trooper, you wrote tickets on paper. Now they are done on the computer in the car and printed in the car," said Bishop.

TMJ4

TMJ4

Despite working during a time when there were few women in the industry, Bishop said she rarely had pushback from the public.

"If you treat people correctly, you don't demean them. You don't make it personal. Just do your job with dignity," said Bishop.

Bishop has inspired a new generation of women in law enforcement, including Trooper Arelly Morales.

She has been with the Wisconsin State Patrol since 2016. As a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Morales joined because she wanted to help others in her community.

"We as women are just as brave, strong, unique, and powerful in our ways, like men are. So we can do it," said Morales.

As a native Spanish speaker, she translates not only for her department but for other agencies as well. She believes that having diversity in the workforce is crucial because it is a reflection of our diverse community.

As Trooper Morales continues her career, she hopes to make a difference by inspiring and encouraging other women to pursue careers in this field.

"I hope that somehow I did make a difference and I hope that I do inspire other women to apply," said Morales.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip