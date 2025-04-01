Women in policing: Paving the way for more inclusive force

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4's Andrea Williams met up with a few inspiring Milwaukee policewomen who are helping break barriers in law enforcement.
For decades, women in law enforcement have faced challenges in a male-dominated field, but their contributions are shaping the future of policing.
"I would honestly tell you that we have a lot of unsung heroes in our agency who don't get the credit or recognition that they deserve," Inspector Sheronda Grant said.
Grant is a prime example of leadership at its finest. For 23 years, she has risen through the ranks on the front lines of community policing.
"I would like to give all the recognition to Ada Wright, because she is an inspiration to me and to so many other women. She opened the doors for women to be able to join law enforcement," said Grant.
April 21 will mark the 50th anniversary of Ada Wright becoming the first woman to ever serve on the Milwaukee Police Department. She retired 15 years ago. She proved that women not only belonged, but excelled on the force.
"I love my job."
Officer Tonya Rosales is a 7-year veteran on the force. She joined the department after working in another career for 17 years.
"When it's bad, it's bad, but what we do—what I signed up for—was to do that job, whether it's good or bad. Either way, I'm still working with the community," said Rosales.
For this mom, it's not just about breaking glass ceilings; it's about showing other women they can do this too.
"For the women who are looking to do this job, you can do this job. You may not have all the experience right now, but you will learn it here, and we will teach you. In doing that, you're going to be amazing," said Rosales.
Sergeant Kayeng Kue is a wife and mom who has served on the force for 12 years.
Andrea stated, "You're a mom, so clearly you have empathy for certain situations."
"Oh, absolutely, absolutely," said Kue. "And I'll give you an example: when I was an officer and responded to a basic call—two disputes between a man and a woman—my focus wasn't on the man and woman... my focus was the two children in their diapers on the floor."
All three officers are strong advocates for the 30x30 Initiative, a national program focused on increasing the percentage of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030.
30x30 Initiative
"We really want to get more women involved in law enforcement, more women to join us on patrol and to join our brothers in blue," said Grant.
Kue agreed, "This is a great profession. I think it's a noble one as well. I enjoy what I do. It's rewarding, and I say, let's do it! Let's just go for it!"
