Video goes viral of Nicolet High School's gymnastics team urging support for women's sports

GLENDALE — A video posted to Instagram featuring members of the Nicolet High School gymnastics team is gaining the attention of thousands.

"You didn't even know that we had a gymnastics team here at Nicolet. Very few of you didn't know that we were going to state this weekend. Sadly this is the case for many women's athletic teams," said Nicolet High School senior, Georiga Holton.

Over the weekend, the gymnastics team was crowned Division 2 State Champions. A title the team hasn't achieved in more than 30 years.

"There were a lot of tears, it was surreal, it was so surreal," said another team member and senior at Nicolet High School, Olivia Theisen.

"​In honor of women's history month, team members Georgia Holton, Olivia Theisen, and Ezabella Mauermann used their big win as an opportunity to talk about the importance of supporting women's athletic teams.

"The platform that we have is an opportunity to make a change," said Holton. "Women can be heard and they should be."

Their video, discussing the divide in support among men's and women's sports, has been viewed by more than 18,000 people and shared nearly 300 times.

"​I have friends who have reached out to me saying this is the same thing that happens at our school. So it puts out the realization that we are not the only ones who have been experiencing this," said junior ​Ezabella Mauermann.

"​They are such strong young women and I learn from them every day," said head coach Molly McKenzie.

By sharing their video, Holton, Mauermann, and Theisen say they're hopeful that by having conversations like these, women's athletic teams across the world will see a change.

"​To see that video get so big and people that I've barely even talked to, women from other schools, women that are not even in high school being like I'm so proud of you, I wish I could be this brave...that is what has inspired me to keep going," said Holton.

