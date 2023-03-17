Milwaukee woman among medical students on Match Day following her dream

MILWAUKEE — Match Day fell on St. Patrick's Day on Friday and marked a milestone for more than 200 students from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Match Day marks the moment when medical students across the country find out where they will complete their residency training.

Kia Semons-Booker was among them waiting in anticipation.

The Rufus King High School graduate has dreamt of being a doctor since she was 6 years old when her mom worked as a receptionist at a family medicine clinic.

"I used to go there every day after school. Just seeing the doctors there and being able to see how much they cared about the community and serve the community. It made me want to do it too," Semons-Booker explained.

After years of schooling, the answer to where Semons-Booker and her peers would complete her residency waited in a small pot of gold.

While surrounded by her parents and her best friend, the Milwaukee native danced when she was matched with MCW Fox Valley, one of her top choices.

"I feel like everything happens for a reason and getting to this place it's still surreal," Semons-Booker said.

Semons-Booker said the pandemic only made her work harder toward her goal of being a family medicine doctor.

"If it's in your heart to pursue something don't let anyone stop you," Semons-Booker said.

