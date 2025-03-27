Meet the captain behind Lake Country’s next generation of first responders

NASHOTAH — Captain Keri Keller didn’t plan on becoming a firefighter — but more than a decade after answering her first emergency call, she’s now leading the charge to train the next generation at the Lake Country Fire and Rescue Training Center.

Keller, who began her career as an EMT, quickly discovered a passion for emergency services.

That passion led to over 10 years as a firefighter and EMT with the Western Lakes Fire District.

Today, she serves as captain of the LCFR training center, shaping the skills and confidence of new recruits and veteran responders alike.

“Seeing all these kids come through takes me back to the day I started,” Keller said. “It’s very rewarding.”

The Lake Country Fire and Rescue Training Center provides creative community training and education tailored to the needs of its learners, empowering them to serve their communities through pre-hospital care and emergency recognition in both fire and EMS situations.

Its vision is to be the most collaborative and responsive training center for local communities and emergency responders.

The station even has a unique indoor obstacle course for training that many departments utilize.

“I remember being that excited when I first started doing this, so seeing that same excitement is really cool,” Keller said.

Among those she’s helping guide is Savannah Waller, a firefighter/EMT with the Western Lakes Fire District who trains on the same course Keller oversees — one designed to simulate the high-pressure conditions of real emergencies.

“It’s good to hone our skills,” Waller said while navigating obstacles like tight spaces and twisted wires.

“There are millions of ways to do one skill, so we’re always training, getting better, and trying to come up with new things.”

Keller and Waller are part of a small but growing group — just 9% of firefighters nationwide are women, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

When Keller started, she said only three women were in her department as full-time firefighters.

“If it’s something you want to do, it’ll be a little more challenging,” she said. “But it will also be that much more rewarding.”

Keller’s leadership extends beyond the training ground. About five years ago, she was the first responder at a motorcycle crash involving Waller’s father — a moment neither woman will forget.

“Having Keri be around, knowing she was the one that saved my dad’s life... I get tingles,” Waller said.

Now, Waller proudly serves her community, inspired, in part, by Keller’s mentorship.

“This is definitely where I’m meant to be,” Waller smiled.

