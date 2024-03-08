Local women to discuss pay equity at Marcus Performing Art Center's International Women's Day event

MILWAUKEE — Local women will gather to network and discuss pay equity Friday at the Marcus Performing Art Center's 2024 International Women's Day event.

"This afternoon event will include a keynote presentation focusing on pay equity; an #InspireInclusion activity as well as the opportunity to learn about, network and engage with members from...partner organizations," a description on the Marcus Center's website says.

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. with registration and networking.

At 1 p.m., Keynote Speaker Emilie Aries will deliver an address on "A Collective Quest for Equal Pay."

Following Aries' keynote, an "#InspireInclusion" activity will take place at 2 p.m.

To wrap up the day, Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel will hold a post-event happy hour.

Registration is $25. The event is presented by Women’s Leadership Collaborative Presents.

Get more information on the Marcus Center's website.

