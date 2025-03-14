Local Girl Scouts represent at the United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women

MILWAUKEE — Four local Girl Scouts have been selected to travel to the United Nations Headquarters, where they will represent Girl Scouting on a global stage at the 69th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

What Can Girl Scouts Do? Anything They Set Their Minds To!

Meet Kailey:

"I became a Girl Scout back in kindergarten, so I've been one for about 12 years now."

Meet Gemma:

"I've been a Girl Scout since kindergarten, so a little over 10 years, I think."

Meet Hannah:

"I joined when I was in kindergarten, and I've been a Girl Scout all the way through my junior year."

Meet Sophia:

"I've been involved in Girl Scouts since first grade, so I think that's about 10 years now."

These amazing young women from Wisconsin are four of just 16 Girl Scouts nationwide selected for this special trip to New York City.

"We're going to the Commission on the Status of Women at the UN, which is dedicated to advancing gender equality and helping women gain their rights worldwide," explained Sophia.

TMJ4 Sophia, Girl Scouts Wisconsin Southeast

Ana Simpson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast, emphasized the significance of this experience.

"This is an example of the unique leadership opportunities Girl Scouts provide. We are building future leaders—civically engaged individuals who will become voters and advocates, not only for their communities but on a global scale," said Simpson.

Raising Their Voices for Women and Girls Worldwide

While in New York, the young women will engage with global leaders, advocate for key issues affecting girls and women, and raise their voices on important topics.

"I think having the ability to make my own choices—over my body, where I want to work, and what I want to learn and think—is a fundamental right that more women around the world should have," said Gemma.

TMJ4 Gemma, Girl Scouts (WISE)

Open to girls from kindergarten through 12th grade, Girl Scouts provides unique opportunities to build leadership skills, develop healthy relationships, and explore new interests.

"I've done a lot of STEM activities, learned how to cook, and even how to start a fire outdoors—so many important skills," shared Kailey.

TMJ4 Kailey, Girl Scouts (WISE)

"I'm involved in various Girl Scout programs, including the Girl Scout Leadership Network. I'm also a Girl Board Member for the GS WISE Board, where I help make decisions for our council," added Hannah.

TMJ4 Hannah, Girl Scouts (WISE)

Future Leaders Making an Impact

Having a voice at the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women is a powerful reminder that a strong woman not only stands up for herself but also for others.

"I really hope this experience helps me in the future because I plan to pursue a career in politics and law," said Sophia.

As a former Girl Scout herself, TMJ4's Andrea Williams expressed pride in these young leaders. There’s no doubt they will go on to help make the world a better place.

