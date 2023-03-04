Local designer creates streetwear brand: 'The Classic Shoppe'

In 2017, Marie Carter bet on herself and walked away from academia to become a streetwear brand designer.

"I love teaching and working with kids, but the classroom just wasn't for me," said Classic Brand founder, Marie Carter. "I knew I had a dream and I knew I had a mission and I had to achieve that mission, even if it looks different from what I went to school for."

It started with a graphic t-shirt and a simple logo.

"I'm a sneakerhead. I love shoes and selfishly I make Classic logo tees to match my shoes and to match my collection."

The inspiration? Carter's love for hip-hop and Black culture. The brand's name is Classic.

"The period is important because I really want us to emphasize the point that you know, we're not a trend. We're not something that you can pick up and put down. that's going to match some aesthetic. We're a classic, period."

Over the last seven years, Classic has expanded.

"I'm really proud of how things are changing around."

But if you ask Marie, the brand is so much more. It's a movement.

"I really want to build community with the brand."

From the storefront to the classroom, she is continuing that conversation, bringing hip-hop culture to elementary students in Milwaukee and Madison.

"I wanted to connect and have a relationship with children and help them to build their confidence and self-esteem by teaching them about their culture and their roots," she said. "I think teaching about the culture in a different way is very important."

Trends fade yet she does not see that for the future of Classic.

"I want us to be nationwide. I want us to be a household name. I want us to be symbolic with preserving culture and honoring Black culture and respecting it."

To support women-owned businesses like Carter's check out her online store.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip