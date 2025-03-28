Jumping into joy: The 40+ Double Dutch Club is global movement of sisterhood, health

MILWAUKEE — These women—all over 40—are jumping into something they never thought they'd be doing at their age: Double Dutch.

"I started double dutching when I was a little girl because that's what we did back in the day when we were growing up in the city of Chicago," said Pamela Robinson, who started the 40+ Double Dutch Club almost 10 years ago in Chicago during what she describes as a low point in her life.

"I went to my friend Catrina's house and said I wanted to start jumping rope again, like we did when we were kids," Robinson added.

And they've been jumping ever since.

"The 40+ Double Dutch Club represents a safe space for women over 40 to just take a break from adulting, come together and really enjoy life," said Catrina Dyer-Taylor, Co-Founder of the 40+ Double Dutch Club. The organization has continued to grow, with clubs all over the world, including here in Milwaukee.

"We now have over 100 sub-clubs across the United States, and we have members in Germany, Canada, and Israel. We're taking a mission trip to Ghana in a few months," said Robinson.

Seeing it on social media, this global movement inspired Angela Scott to visit Chicago to find out how to get things started in Milwaukee.

"We started our group in Milwaukee on May 22, 2024, so we're coming up on our one-year 'Jumperversary,'" said Scott.

Proudly wearing their ages on their backs, there’s laughter, energy and a lot of heart!

"I'm a nurse by profession, and I know the importance of heart health. We die from heart disease," explained Scott.

Angela is also a breast cancer survivor.

"Every day is important to me."

That message of staying healthy, sisterhood, and love is evident each week when these women come together.

"It's just a time where these women can leave everything—jobs, husbands, kids, dogs, all the pressures of the world—and just come here and be kids again," said Scott.

TMJ4’s Andrea Williams clearly had a ball and says she’s a witness that they really can teach anyone how to double Dutch!

To find out more about the 40+ Double Dutch Club click here: HOME | 40+Double Dutch Club

