PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A new independent bookstore opened in Ozaukee County last week, joining a nationwide resurgence of printed books and locally owned shops.

Melissa Kassens opened Verbosity Bookhouse in Port Washington last Friday to fulfill a lifelong dream of building a business in her hometown.

WATCH: A new independent bookstore opened in Port Washington last week

'I wanted to be the narrator': Port Washington woman opens her own independent bookstore in Ozaukee County

"Standing in this space knowing that I am a woman who owns a business... It was just a very surreal moment," Kassens said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Melissa Kassens

Before opening the store, Kassens worked at a Colorado vacation ranch and still works at a Mequon dance studio.

"I was missing something. I was missing some sort of purpose or drive," Kassens said. "I wanted to be the narrator in all of that."

Kassens hopes the bookstore provides a collaborative environment for the community to enjoy printed books in a digital age.

"They want that community feeling. They want a space to create," Kassens said. "Even though reading is a singular thing, sometimes we're looking for different places."

The American Booksellers Association says hundreds of independent stores are opening each year, with many owned by women and minorities.

Award-winning children's author Barbara Joosse was an unexpected, but welcome guest to the new store. Joosse, who now lives across the street, reconnected with Kassens by chance after speaking to her class years ago.

"When she lived in Cedarburg, she would see my book -- my writing studio upstairs," Joosse said. "I spoke to her as part of a class... It inspired her."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Barbara Joosse

Throughout March, TMJ4 is celebrating the stories of inspiring women in the community. Viewers can find all Women's History Month stories here.

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