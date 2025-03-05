Breaking Barriers: Marla Poytinger’s journey from artist to entrepreneur and a champion of women in business

MILWAUKEE — Before the Women's Business Ownership Act of 1988, a woman had to have a male co-sign for a business loan.

Opportunities were limited by sexual stereotyping and societal barriers. Women faced discrimination, unfair wages, and stigmas.

These sad but true facts are why Marla Poytinger, founder, president, and CEO of Bars & Recreation, is the perfect focus for Women’s History Month.

Bars & Recreation has five physical locations and seven businesses offering immersive experiences and amazing customer service. It started 13 years ago with Marla Poytinger. I sat down with her to share her story.

“I did almost no job in hospitality when I was growing up. My background is as an artist. I was a dancer growing up. But what I discovered as I got a little bit older in my artist career is that I really loved being behind the scenes and the business of the arts,” says Marla.

As director of her college dance company, Marla produced the performances and made sure things were running smoothly.

She also recognized a calling for something more, which led her to the Bolt Center for Arts Administration, where she earned an MBA in arts and nonprofit management, solidifying her path.

“My first business was a little hobby business called Splash Studio. It's painting, which makes perfect sense with my background and love for the arts. I thought this would be so fun if I could create this world where adults could come and paint and have a glass of wine and do something wonderful with artists in the community,” said Marla.

Watch: Breaking Barriers: Marla Poytinger’s journey from artist to entrepreneur

Marla Poytinger’s journey from artist to entrepreneur and a champion of women in business

That was in 2012, the beginning of what we now know as Bars & Recreation.

The businesses under that umbrella are Axe MKE, Nine Below, NorthSouth Club, The New Fashioned (the permanent home of Splash Studio), and Amped, which is where you’ll find GAME SHOW MKE.

Marla says, “We were able to take everything that we’d learned from Splash Studio and pivot the concept, taking the great values and the things that people loved about it, but changing the activity so that people could come back again and again. Great customer service, awesome activities, wonderful experiences, engaging environment—but in a different way.”

As a woman-owned hospitality business, Marla is legitimizing hospitality as a career for women. She says, “When you become an employer, there are other people whose lives really depend on you to figure it out. And it's not just them, it's their families. They depend on me to make sure this business keeps going. That has required pivots and learning from mistakes. It's about communication, it's about change management, and it's about trusting my leadership.”

As a wife and mother of three, Marla says, “Go for it! Let the work-life balance fear go because your kids will benefit from you living your best life.”

Marla’s decision to live her best life is a guiding light for all women.

For more information, visit: https://www.barsandrecreation.com/

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip